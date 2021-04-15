LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — We have all learned over the past year how difficult social isolation can be, but for seniors with a small budget and health issues, it can be devastating.

“It was born out of people crying out for help and being scared and not knowing what to do,” Kimberly Lewis, founder of the I Did Something Good Today Foundation, said.

The nonprofit aims to address social isolation as well as health and housing issues for seniors.

“We have multiple programs such as the GoldenTALK chat line and the delivery program that was born out of the pandemic,” Lewis said. “We also have a new program coming up next month, called Connect-a-Senior, where we’re going to be helping to fight the digital divide within the senior population.”

But the good doesn’t stop there. For the last year, the nonprofit has been delivering food and other essential items to homebound seniors.

“The senior centers shut down, so that was a lot of their avenues to food,” Lewis said. “So in that moment, I had to figure out something to do. It was like nine people, 15 people, and then it started doubling like rapidly.”

I Did Something Good Today has enlisted the help of some incredible community partners, but Lewis still funds much of the program herself, but she said making a difference makes it all worthwhile.

“Not only are we helping seniors who are in need of whatever it is, whether it’s rent or utilities, it doesn’t matter, but we’re also helping people who want to get out there and volunteer and can’t,” “You know, you don’t really think about it. It’s just from the heart.”

Lewis said that nearly everything the group does is remote, making volunteering safe and easy. Those interested in learning more or volunteering can do so on the nonprofit’s website.