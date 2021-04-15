LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metrolink and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are partnering to provide free mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Palmdale and Lancaster stations.
Beginning next Tuesday, vaccinations will be available weekly from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday via walk-up or by pre-registering with vaccination provider RemediaCare.
The sites are capable of administering 250 inoculations at each site per day.
"Programs like these are critical to facilitating the vaccination rollout to neighborhoods where our most vulnerable populations reside throughout the county to reduce the impact of COVID-19," said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is a Metrolink board member.
Free vaccinations are also available at the Cal State Los Angeles supersite that is easily accessible from the Cal State LA Metrolink station on the San Bernardino Line.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris welcomed the clinics saying, “Bringing COVID-19 vaccinations directly into a community is critical. We must protect our residents from this virus and ensure equitable distribution.”
Palmdale Mayor Steven D. Hofbauer agreed with Parris saying, "Many Antelope Valley residents rely on public transit and with this collaborative effort, bringing these life-saving vaccines to the Palmdale Metrolink Station makes a significant positive impact on public health."
More information on vaccination site locations can be found on Metrolink’s Vaccine Clinic Locator resource.