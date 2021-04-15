GET THE CBSLA APPLA news, weather, sports and 24/7 streaming from CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN LA - just one click away!
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday night as David Price earned his first regular-season save.

Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his three run homerun with Julio Urias #7 and Chris Taylor #3, past Elias Diaz #35 of the Colorado Rockies, to take a 3-2 lead, during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Muncy’s two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte (0-1) gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory.

Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two. Primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, the left-hander has moved into a relief role this season because of the Dodgers’ stacked and star-studded rotation. His only other save came as a rookie with Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston.

Jimmy Nelson (1-1) worked a hitless inning in relief of starter Julio Urías and the Dodgers (11-2), with the most wins in the majors, won at home on Jackie Robinson Day.

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson homered for struggling Colorado (3-10), which completed an 0-6 road trip.

