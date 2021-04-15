HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department served a search warrant this morning at the residence of Charles Jacques. The 58-year-old man, who is employed by the Huntington City School District, was taken into custody.
Department officials say an investigation into Mr. Jacques was opened in March 2021, after allegations that he had engaged in lewd acts with a minor on multiple occasions. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified additional victims.
While police say the victims were known to Jacques, they have not as of yet identified any Huntington City School students among them.
Bail was set at $2 million for Jacques, who is facing charges of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, child annoyance and forced oral copulation with a minor through force or fear.
Huntington Beach Police are asking anyone with information regarding other possible victims to please contact Detective T. Emanuel at (714) 536-5977.