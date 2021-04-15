MALIBU (CBSLA) – A man was arrested over the weekend on allegations that he was harassing women in Malibu while armed with several weapons.
Kyle Kiddy, 34, of Riverside County was taken into custody Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident began when deputies responded to reports that a man was harassing women at Zuma Beach. They arrived on scene and made on contact with the suspect, Kiddy, during which they observed that he had a rifle under a trench coat.
They then searched him and discovered that he had three more guns on him, along with ammunition, the sheriff’s department said. They also found more suspicious items in his car, parked nearby.
There was no word on why he had so many weapons or what he had planned to do with them.
Kiddy was arrested, and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him Tuesday. The exact charges were not confirmed.