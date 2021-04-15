SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A woman who was stabbed to death at a Santa Clarita home early Thursday morning — while her three children were also in the house — identified her estranged husband as her killer just before dying, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, at around 5:10 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 22800 block of Fir Court on a report that a man had stabbed a woman.

They arrived to find a woman with stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s department said.

There were three children in the home at the time. They did not witness the slaying and were not hurt, the sheriff’s department said.

Just before dying, the victim told authorities that her estranged husband was her killer.

“Prior to dying, she identified her estranged husband, who we are naming as James Matthew Dorsey, as the person who stabbed her,” LASD Lt. Barry Hall told CBSLA.

The 41-year-old Dorsey is a resident of Washington state. He drove down from Washington state on Wednesday, Hall said.

“The information we have right now is that he’s not even living in the state, and they were certainly estranged, he’s not even welcome at the house…He probably forced his way through the door at the back,” Hall said.

Dorsey fled the house in the victim’s vehicle, a white four-door 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with California license plate No. 7ALF904. He also may be driving his own vehicle, a 2008 Saturn SUV with Washington state plates, Hall said. Both vehicles are missing.

Dorsey is considered armed and dangerous.

The children will be released to either family members or the California Department of Health and Human Services.