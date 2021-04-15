SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara County will soon close for at least a year for construction work.
The beach — popular for camping, fishing and surfing – is scheduled to shut down for about one year starting on Sept.1, 2021. The closure will allow for the construction of a new entrance road, bridge, kiosk and trail.READ MORE: 'You Just Took Off': Family Of 74-Year-Old John Draper Urges Driver To Surrender After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
Reservations for El Capitan State Beach’s camping facilities had just reopened on April 1. The timing gives frequent visitors just a few months to enjoy the beach, but park officials say that such a project can take years to plan and fund, and construction during the pandemic likely would have been more difficult due to the intermittent supplies of construction materials.READ MORE: Catalina Island Company Announces Zip Line Wedding Package
However, the construction should improve the beach’s facilities – the work will widen the entrance road to the beach, make trails ADA compliant, improve the bridge to allow better fish passage and make the kiosk more efficient when admitting visitors to the park.MORE NEWS: Getty Villa To Reopen April 21
For more information about El Capitan State Beach, visit parks.ca.gov.