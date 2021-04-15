WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A fire at a Whittier home prompted evacuations early Thursday, but not before a dog perished in the flames.
The fire broke out at a home’s garage in the 2000 block of Kaydel Road in Whittier at about 3:15 a.m. Flames shot up so high at one point, they were visible from the 605 Freeway.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes, but neighbors and horses in the area were evacuated briefly. No injuries were reported, but one woman said her dog died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.