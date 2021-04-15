CUDAHY (CBSLA) — The Cudahy City Council Wednesday adopted a resolution to hold the Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting of Isaias Cervantes accountable.
And on Thursday, council members joined activists and community leaders in making several demands of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, including releasing body camera footage. It also called on the offices of the L.A. County District Attorney, California Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation.
Cervantes, who has autism and is hard of hearing, was shot March 31 after his family called due to a mental health crisis. Cervantes, who was shot in the back, is now paralyzed.
“We just wanted help, and we did not want for this to happen,” Yajaira Cervantes, the man’s sister, said.
"To often we hear that police should not be the judge, jury and executioner," Vice Mayor Elizabeth Alcantar said. "And, fortunately, in this case, they did not serve as executioner, but they should not have served as judge and jury either."
CBS Los Angeles reached out to the sheriff’s department, but did not immediately hear back.