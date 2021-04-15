AVALON (CBSLA) — Weddings are meant to be memorable, but “Take the Plunge” now has a whole new meaning on Catalina Island.
Catalina Island Company announced Thursday its limited-edition Zip Line Wedding Package that includes a two-night stay and an extraordinary ceremony on the Zip Line Eco Tour.
The unique wedding package is available for one day only — Thursday, May 13.
On that day, four couples will have the chance to say, “I do!” while safely harnessed the 3,600-foot-long Zip Line Eco Tour course.
“Though there have been many proposals over the years, there has never been an actual wedding on the famous Zip Line – until now!” said Geoff Rusack, President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalina Island Company. “We are excited to finally be able to celebrate the Zip Line’s 10th anniversary and, coming off of a challenging year where many couples did not have a chance to have their dream weddings, we hope to bring some joy and excitement through these one-of-a-kind nuptials.”
Each of the five platforms along the course will feature a different element of the ceremony, from the Bride's procession down the "aisle"— at speeds of up to 35mph — to vows officiated by the Mayor of Avalon.
There will also be a romantic first dance and a Champagne toast with cake at the end of the course.
Each couple will receive a framed commemorative photograph of their experience.
Along with the ceremony, the couples will also receive:
- Two nights in a king room at the historic Hotel Atwater
- A private wedding night chef’s dinner on the balcony of the iconic Catalina Casino
- A private cabana and a bottomless Champagne brunch at Descanso Beach Club.
- A voucher for two for one land or sea activity
- A hair and makeup artist for the bride
- Fresh flower bouquets and/or boutonnieres for the couple
- Transportation to and from Catalina Island via Catalina Express or Catalina Flyer.
The exclusive Zip Line Wedding Package is available for $2,950 and Bookings open on Tuesday, April 20 at 12:00 p.m. for four exclusive stays for two from May 12 to 14.
To learn more and book Catalina Island Company’s Zip Line Wedding Package, go to VisitCatalinaIsland.com/TakeThePlunge.