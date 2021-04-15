SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a woman at a Santa Clarita home early Thursday morning.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, at around 5:10 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 22800 block of Fir Court on a report that a man had stabbed a woman.
They arrived to find a woman with stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died, the sheriff's department said.
There was no word on whether anyone else was injured.
The details and circumstances of the incident were not confirmed. It’s unclear if any arrests were made.