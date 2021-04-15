ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disneyland’s reservation system opened at 8 o’clock this morning sparking a race for tickets, with demand far exceeding supply, that continues to overwhelm its website.
Customers who booked their tickets using the system landed on a page informing them that their approximate wait time for confirmation would be more than an hour.
Simi Valley mom Kim Chiappetta told CBSLA that she started the reservation process at this 6 this morning and waited more than eight hours before she was able to secure three tickets.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, only Californians are allowed to visit the theme park, and Disneyland is only allowed to admit approximately 20,000 customer per day.
In a statement released earlier this evening, Disney said, “We still have plenty of reservation availability, and we plan to keep the system open throughout the night to accommodate the demand. Please don’t refresh and we will get you through the queue as soon as we can.”