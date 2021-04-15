WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday night after a single vehicle collided with a traffic signal and utility pole in West Hills.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at about 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of Fallbrook Avenue and appeared to be a secondary crash from an original three-vehicle collision a short distance away.
The intersection was closed in all directions as workers with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded to address the electrical hazard caused when the vehicle sheared both the traffic signal and the utility pole.