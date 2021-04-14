LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas has promised to pay $1 million in cash bonuses if 80% of its workforce gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
With vaccinations underway across the country, summer travel plans are being made and The Cosmopolitan doesn't want to miss out. Because the Nevada Gaming Board won't allow casinos to reopen at 100% capacity unless a majority of employees are vaccinated, the Cosmopolitan is betting the bonuses will put enough shots in its workers' arms in time for the summer travel season.
The Cosmopolitan was the first resort-casino on the Las Vegas Strip to provide free, on-site vaccinations for its more than 4,000 employees and their immediate household members, according to William McBeath, president and CEO of The Cosmopolitan.
“As an industry, we know that time is of the essence in working towards our shared goal – keeping our staff protected and welcoming guests back safely to the destination,” he said in a statement.
Cosmopolitan's employees need to have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine by May 1. But even if they don't meet the 80% threshold, there are more cash bonuses for 60% and 70% vaccination rates.
Workers who do not get the vaccine will be required to get tested weekly.