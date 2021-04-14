PITTSBURGH (CBSLA) – A Pittsburgh area man claims that he was assaulted this past weekend by Los Angeles Rams player and reining NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald.
The attack allegedly occurred in the early morning hours of April 11, sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., the victim’s attorney told CBS affiliate KDKA-TV.
The victim, identified by the attorney as De Vincent Spriggs, provided KDKA with a photo showing the injuries to his face following the purported assault.
Spriggs attorney Todd Hollis told KDKA his client plans to press for charges against Donald.
The circumstances of the assault and a motivation for the alleged attack were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if local police are investigating, or whether a police report has been filed.
BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021
The 29-year-old Donald, a Pittsburgh native, played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh and attended Penn Hills High School, also in the Pittsburgh area.
He won his second NFL defensive player of the year award last season and selected unanimously to the NFL All-Pro team, his sixth straight selection.