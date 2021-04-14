LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and critically wounded in a residential Hollywood Hills neighborhood early Wednesday morning after getting into an altercation at a night club.
The shooting occurred at around 12:39 a.m. in the 6600 block of Whitley Avenue.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Man Claims Rams Star Aaron Donald Assaulted Him
According to Los Angeles police, the victim got into an argument at a club. Afterwards, he left and drove home, but was followed by several male suspects in a dark SUV.
He was then shot on Whitley Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. His name was not immediately released.READ MORE: Disgraced Financial Mogul Bernie Madoff Dies In Prison At 82
It’s unclear exactly where the shooting occurred. Investigators believe there were four male suspects in the SUV.
Witness reported hearing several gunshots and then what sounded like a car crash. Footage from the scene showed a tow truck towing away a vehicle with significant front end damage.MORE NEWS: Santa Maria Man Gets 3 Months In Prison For Shooting, Killing Elephant Seal
The details of the altercation were not confirmed. There was no word on whether police know the identities of any of the suspects.