LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fees to adopt pit bulls, cats and kittens will be free or reduced by $50 this weekend during an L.A. Animal Services adoption event sponsored by Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation.
Pit bulls and dogs that resemble pit bulls will be available at a $50 discount, while cat and kitten adoption fees will be completely waived.
“The Pitty-Kitty adoption event provides people with the opportunity to adopt pit bull terriers, cats and kittens as lovable pets who can provide both physical and mental health benefits,” said Bill Crowe, director of the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation.
People interested in adopting can see the available dogs and cats at laanimalservices.com.
“There are many great dogs and cats in our centers just waiting to enhance your life,” said Brenda Barnette, L.A. Animal Services general manager. “This event is a perfect time to adopt.”
Those who have adopted or fostered a pet from L.A. Animal Services are encouraged to share a photo of their pet on social media using the hashtags #LAcitypets and #LAanimalservices.
