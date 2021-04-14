LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hot Dog on a Stick will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday, April 24, with 75-cent “Original Turkey Dogs” at all participating locations.
The hot dog stand, which was founded on Muscle Beach in Santa Monica in 1946, is known for its iconic striped uniforms, hot dogs, and "hand-stomped" lemonade.
“While it’s impossible to know just how many people we have served over our incredible 75-year history, the mark Hot Dog on a Stick has made in the hearts and lives of our customers and Hotdoggers (past and present) is clear,” said the company’s chief marketing officer Annica Conrad.
"Hot Dog on a Stick is about enjoying life to the fullest and making lasting memories. We hope everyone joins us on April 24th to celebrate our incredible ride and have some fun," she said.
Hot Dog on a Stick’s founded, Dave Barham, used his mother’s cornbread recipe to create the now-famous dog on a stick and grew the concept from the beach to county fairs to malls.
Hot Dog on a Stick has five dozen locations across the country which can be found at hotdogonastick.com.
