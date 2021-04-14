LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Health Foundation hosted a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday to help ensure vaccine access for the residents of the Pico-Union neighborhood.
The site was open in partnership with Clínica Romero, a Federal Qualified Health Center, that administered approximately 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine with the support of NHF's certified nursing staff.
"NHF and Clínica Romero's free vaccine clinic comes at a critical time, when just over a quarter (27.4%) of Pico-Union residents, 96% of which are non-white, have been vaccinated against COVID-19," the organization said.
"In comparison, many predominately white and affluent neighborhoods in L.A. are currently over 50% vaccinated."
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Health Foundation located at 1032 W. 18th Street in Los Angeles.