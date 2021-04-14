LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California came in 12 on a list of all U.S. states ranked from best to worst, according to Americans.
In a ranking by YouGov, people were asked to choose the better of two states in a series of head-to-head matchups.
“States were then rated based on their “win percentage”, that is: how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown,” YouGov said.
All 50 states were shown, in addition to Washington, D.C., but territories were not included.
California won 57% of its head-to-head matchups that asked whether it was the better of the two states.
At the top of the list was Hawaii with 69% of its matchups followed by Colorado in second place with 65% of matches won.
The third-ranking state was Virginia at 64%, followed by Nevada at 61%, and then North Carolina at 61%.
Following the top five, Florida snagged the sixth spot with a 61% win rate. Another retirement destination, Arizona, won 60% of its matchups to take seventh. New York landed in eighth place at 59%.
Georgia and Texas landed in ninth and tenth place, with Georgia getting 58% and Texas at 58%.