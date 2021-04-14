LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a 31-year-old man who left a rehabilitation facility for offenders without authorization Wednesday.
Jaime Clara walked away from a community reentry program facility for men in Los Angeles at about 11:45 a.m., according to a release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. An emergency search was launched, but Clara was not found.READ MORE: Lakers To Welcome Back Fans At Staples Center Thursday
Clara was remanded to CDCR from Los Angeles County last February after being sentenced to four years for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition, according to authorities.
He arrived at the reentry program on March 18 and was scheduled to be released from custody June 17, 2022. The program is voluntarily attended by male offenders who have about one year left on their sentence, and gives them access to community-based rehabilitative services.READ MORE: Missing Angeles National Forest Hiker Found Safe With Help Of Map Enthusiast
Clara is described as 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighing 265 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face.
Anyone with information about Clara’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By 2 Cars In South LA; 3 Witnesses That Tried To Help Him Sought For Questioning
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)