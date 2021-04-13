LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In preparation for the return of fans, Staples Center released its updated safety and health guidelines Tuesday which include proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event date.

“We have missed you and are thrilled to welcome you back to STAPLES Center,” the venue said on its website.

“The health and safety of our guests, athletes, performers, and team members is our number one priority. We have worked closely with state and local health officials to responsibly and thoughtfully implement new safety protocols to provide you not only a safe, but enjoyable experience. While it may be a bit a different from the last time you joined us, we look forward to giving you a reason to cheer and creating unforgettable memories with you, once again.”

Under the updated guidelines, a health verification will now be required for all ticketed guests.

Guests are required to present a photo ID, and either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since your final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event date.

Meanwhile, face coverings will also be required for guests over the age of 2. Gaiters, bandanas, and coverings with exhalation vents will not be accepted and a face covering is still required under a face shield.

Guests will also be required to have their tickets on a mobile device and Staples Center will operate as a fully cash-free venue.

To order any food and beverage, guests should use the QR Code located at the concession stand or the QR located at your seat.

Bags and purses of any size will not be permitted, including backpacks, clutches, totes, clear bags, and camera bags.

“Only bring necessary items that fit in your pocket,” the venue said.

Fans should also practice safe social distancing and wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizer.

The venue will welcome fans back for the Los Angeles Lakers game on April 15.

According to Staples Center President Lee Zeidman, the venue last had fans present on March 12, 2020, when the Kings played Ottawa.