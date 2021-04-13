TUSTIN (CBSLA) — An Irvine man is accused in suspicion of a hate crime against a woman of Korean descent.
42-year-old Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib is suspected of making racist comments Sunday morning to the woman while punching her in the stomach.
The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Valencia Avenue, according to Lt. Stephanie Nichols of the
Tustin Police Department.
The woman pepper-sprayed the suspect, and he fled before police later tracked him down and took him into custody.
Shuaib is charged with suspicion of a hate crime assault, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, sexually motivated annoyance, assault in a public park, loitering about where children congregate, and disturbing the peace.
This is among several increased incidents in anti-Asian American Pacific Islander hate incidents throughout the Southland and the country.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)