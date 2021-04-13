TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A woman who was punched in the stomach while enduring racial comments fought back by pepper spraying her attacker, according to Tustin police.
Police say the hate crime attack happened Sunday at about 10:42 a.m. in the 1600 block of Valencia, where a woman said she had been attacked.
The woman told police the suspect had made racial comments and punched her in the stomach, so she pepper sprayed him. He ran away before officers arrived.
Police did not say what type of comments the suspect made, or release any information about the woman who was attacked.
The attacker was identified as 42-year-old Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib of Irvine. He was booked on several charges, including hate crime, assault, sexually motivated annoyance, assault in a public park, loitering, and disturbing the peace.
Anyone with information or video about the attack or who may have also been attacked by Shuaib can contact Tustin police Detective Eric Haug at (714) 573-3246.