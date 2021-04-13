ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking hikers who frequent the Mount Waterman area for help finding a man who said he got lost while hiking along Angeles Crest Highway.
The unidentified man texted a friend Monday at about 6 p.m., saying he was lost and his cell phone was dying, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: LAUSD Welcomes Kindergarteners, First Graders Back To 61 Elementary Schools
The man’s car was found near Buckhorn Campground/Trailhead, but it’s not known which trail he took from there.READ MORE: San Pedro Man Arrested In 1996 Disappearance Of Kristin Smart
The missing hiker sent a picture of his legs he sat on rocks high above a canyon to his friend earlier during his hike. Authorities say the hiker’s legs in the picture look dirty, possibly from being in a burn area on the mountain. The hiker also wore blue shoes.MORE NEWS: Calif. Halts J&J Vaccine On Same Day That City Of LA Opens Eligibility Up To Age 16-Plus
Anyone who recognizes the area or the hiker’s legs can call (818) 248-3464.