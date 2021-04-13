GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Organizers with Garden Grove’s Strawberry Festival warned the public Tuesday of a scheme to sell vendor booths for the annual event, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is an imposter presently engaged in an illegal fraudulent scheme to sell false vendor booths to our canceled in-person 2021 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, which will not be rescheduled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," said Patrick Catlin, president of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association. "We have reported this criminal activity to the Garden Grove Police Department."
Catlin said the "deceitful individual" has been selling vendor booths for a "rescheduled festival" in June. The festival is usually held in May but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
“This is a scam and 100% false,” Catlin said of a rescheduled festival.
Anyone who has been contacted about buying a vendor booth at the festival was encouraged to call the police at 714-741-5704.
