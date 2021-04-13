LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The El Sereno Recreation Center COVID vaccination site will close at the end of the day Wednesday but will be replaced by a new site Eugene A. Obregon Park in East Los Angeles.
According to Los Angeles County officials, the Obregon park site will be more accessible for residents in East Los Angeles and surrounding communities.READ MORE: Petition Launched To Help Save Hollywood's Cinerama Dome
The site will also have a higher capacity and is expected to be able able to administer 2,000 doses per day, up from 1,500 at the El Sereno location.
“Transitioning the vaccination site from the El Sereno Recreation Center to Obregon Park in East Los Angeles will allow us to provide a more centralized option for our most vulnerable in the Eastside,” County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement.READ MORE: Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib Of Irvine Faces Hate Crime Charge After Allegedly Punching Woman, Hurling Racial Comments At Her
“The increase in capacity and doses coincides with the expansion of all residents 16 years of age and older eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning that more community members across the Eastside will be able to have direct access to these lifesaving resources. This is the beginning of a new chapter for our families in this region — one that will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.”
On Thursday, L.A. County will expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone aged 16 and over however, vaccine sites operated by the city of Los Angeles began offering shots to everyone 16 and up starting Tuesday.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Mortality Rate 'Shockingly' Higher For LA County's Black, Latino Men; Also Have Much Lower Rates Of Vaccination
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)