By CBSLA Staff

AZUSA (CBSLA) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Azusa early Tuesday morning in which two other people fled the scene.

A fatal crash in Azusa, Calif. April 13, 2021. (CBSLA)

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Gladstone Street.

According to Azusa police, a Chevrolet Camaro ran a red light and slammed into a Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade rolled and landed on its roof.

The driver of the Camaro, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

The two occupants of the Escalade, a man and a woman, ran from the scene, leaving their Escalade behind, police said. They remain at large. Investigators have surveillance video of the incident.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.