AZUSA (CBSLA) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Azusa early Tuesday morning in which two other people fled the scene.
The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Gladstone Street.
According to Azusa police, a Chevrolet Camaro ran a red light and slammed into a Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade rolled and landed on its roof.
The driver of the Camaro, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.
The two occupants of the Escalade, a man and a woman, ran from the scene, leaving their Escalade behind, police said. They remain at large. Investigators have surveillance video of the incident.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.