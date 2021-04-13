SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBSLA) – Investigators will hold a news conference Tuesday to make an announcement in the investigation into the 1996 San Luis Obispo disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported that it will hold a news briefing at 2 p.m. to discuss "major developments" in the case. No further details were released.
In May of 1996, Smart of Stockton disappeared while a freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She was last seen leaving an off-campus party. Her body has never been found.
44-year-old Paul Flores, the prime suspect in Smart's disappearance, was a fellow student at Cal Poly at the time of Smart's disappearance and is believed to be the last person to see her alive.
In February of 2020, and again in April of 2020, detectives searched his San Pedro home in connection with the case.
Flores was arrested in February on an unrelated weapons charge. He was released on bail.
Last month, authorities served a search warrant at the San Luis Obispo County home of his father.