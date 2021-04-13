ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — A 45-year-old hiker who was reported missing after he texted a friend that he was lost in Angeles National Forest has been found, authorities said Tuesday.
Rene Compean, of Palmdale, was reporting missing at about 6 p.m. Monday by a friend who had received a photo from Compean stating he was lost and his cellphone was dying, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Compean’s car was found near Buckhorn Campground and Trailhead in Pearblossom in the Antelope Valley, though it was not immediately clear which trail he took.
On Tuesday morning, LASD shared the photo Compean sent to his friend and asked the public for help identifying the area where the picture was taken.
According to authorities, Compean was found safe and in good condition at about 3:45 p.m. in a remote ridgeline near Twin Peaks East and Triplet Rocks.
The hiker was taken to the Chilao Campgrounds in the Palmdale area and airlifted to safety. He did not need to be hospitalized.
