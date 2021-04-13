PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man and two women were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Pasadena, Los Angeles and Monterey Park where they allegedly posed as construction workers to gain access to victims’ homes, authorities said Tuesday.
The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Bobby Lucci, 25-year-old Jessica Frank and 21-year-old Paris Frank — all of New Jersey.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers April 5 responded to a home in the 100 block of South San Rafael Avenue for reports of a residential burglary.
The victims at the scene reported that a man had posed as a construction worker and lured them outside to check work he and two women claimed to have completed near the residential property line, police said.
While the man distracted the victims, police said the two women entered the home and stole several pieces of jewelry worth about $40,000.
During the investigation, detectives found the trio was suspected in at least four similar burglaries in Los Angeles and one in Monterey Park, according to police.
Last Wednesday, Anaheim Police Department officers located the vehicle — a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica — suspected in the burglaries at a Residence Inn motel in the 1100 block of Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove. Officers then observed the trio enter the vehicle and detained them.
Detectives with Pasadena PD arrived at the scene with search warrants for the rooms occupied by the three and recovered “a significant amount of jewelry” identified as being stolen in the April 5 burglary.
On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Lucci with one count each of first-degree burglary and receiving stolen good. His bail was set at $50,000.
J. Frank and P. Frank were each charged with one count of receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $1 for each of the women because of policies set by the D.A.'s office. It was not immediately known if the women were related.
