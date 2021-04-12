VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded Sunday evening to a Valley Glen home after a large explosion that neighbors said felt like an earthquake.

“I was just in my bedroom just organizing some stuff, and I felt a big explosion,” one man said. “I thought it was an earthquake in the beginning, but then I said it didn’t, like, rattle for so long.”

According to LAFD, the single-family home in the 12700 block of W. Archwood Street suffered severe damage after a large explosion, though there was no active fire. Fire crews said there was a smell of gas in the air upon arrival.

Two men were taken to a local hospital, a 59-year-old man with critical burn injuries and a 46-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries. The second man was found in shoulder-deep debris after firefighters heard a tapping sound, fire officials said. Crews had to use a chain saw to remove the debris in order to extricate the man, who was alert and talking to firefighters.

Another man sustained minor injuries, but declined to go to the hospital. A 65-year-old woman and three children were all uninjured.

A woman who lived in a neighboring home was evaluated for injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

An explosion has destroyed a house in #ValleyGlen and sent debris flying through the neighborhood. @LAFD urban search and rescue is on scene and firefighters searching through the wreckage. One person in critical condition and a second pulled from debris. @CBSLA @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/SJeXycBMUG — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) April 12, 2021

The home has been red tagged and residents of 13 neighboring homes were asked to evacuate. Seven homes in the area sustained damage from debris, but were not deemed unsafe for occupancy, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said there was no fire hazard and the gas leak had been secured. LAFD said crews were remaining on the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.