LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC announced Monday that following state and county public health approval, the university can open its remaining outdoor home spring sports events to a limited number of family members, guests and coaches starting Tuesday.

After more than a year away, friends and family of the student-athletes and coaches are welcomed back to USC for the rest of the outdoor spring sports season. READ MORE: Report: ArcLight Cinemas, Pacific Theatres To Close Permanently 🔜 Spring Game details from @USC_FB on 5K fans at the Coliseum! Read the rules ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/BVdwogXjoe — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 12, 2021

Seating at the events will be limited so that USC can comply with updated state public health guidance for higher education and college athletics that has been adopted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

All spectators must also be California residents and seating will be confined to blocks of six or fewer seats with members of a single household or audience group.

Spectators are also required to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines, sit only in their assigned seats, and wear face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

With more than a dozen games left, baseball has the most home games left to play this spring. Other outdoor sports with remaining home competitions include women’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s water polo and women’s lacrosse.

The Trojan football team’s Spring Showcase will be held at the Coliseum on Saturday, April 17, and will be open to approximately 5,000 family members, guests, and fans.

Football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets. The game will be televised live on Pac-12 Network, with a kickoff at 1 p.m.

“With the exception of the Spring Showcase, USC Athletics events will not be available to the general public due to facility capacity limitations, and non-ticketed guests should not come to the competition venues,” the university said on its website. “USC will communicate with student-athletes and coaches regarding the process and protocols for their family members and guests to attend these outdoor home events.”

Information will be provided soon to fans wishing to attend the Spring Showcase. Further information will be shared should USC Athletic events, other than the Spring Showcase, open to the general public.