PASADENA (CBSLA) — A stabbing early Monday has turned into a standoff in Pasadena.
Officers called to investigate a report of a domestic dispute in the 600 block of North Mentor Avenue found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds at about 5:30 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.
A stabbing suspect, a woman in her mid-30s, is barricaded inside the home.
Pasadena police say people should avoid North Mentor Avenue between Orange Grove Boulevard and Villa Street until further notice.