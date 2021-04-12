SYLMAR (CBSLA) — All staff and students were evacuated safely after reports of a man with a rifle prompted the lockdown of Sylmar High School Monday afternoon.
According to Los Angeles School Police, the man was said to be in an apartment complex near the north side perimeter of the high school.READ MORE: Multiple People Injured, Including Officer, During Shooting At High School In Knoxville, TN
Breaking news: Sylmar High School is currently on lockdown due to a man with a rifle on the north side perimeter. #LASPD and #LAPD are on scene. The public is asked to stay clear from the area. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/BomM6y3jjP
— LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) April 12, 2021READ MORE: Six Flags Magic Mountain Vaccination Site To Close April 18, Will Be Replaced With Two Additional Sites
Officers were gathering staff on campus and escorting them to a safe location.
As of 2:12 p.m., the LASPD reported all staff and students had been safely evacuated off-campus.MORE NEWS: Woman Suspected Of Stabbing Man Surrenders Following Standoff In Pasadena
The public was asked to stay clear from the area.