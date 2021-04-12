CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SYLMAR (CBSLA) — All staff and students were evacuated safely after reports of a man with a rifle prompted the lockdown of Sylmar High School Monday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles School Police, the man was said to be in an apartment complex near the north side perimeter of the high school.

Officers were gathering staff on campus and escorting them to a safe location.

As of 2:12 p.m., the LASPD reported all staff and students had been safely evacuated off-campus. 

The public was asked to stay clear from the area. 