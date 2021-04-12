North Hollywood (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District will reopen its doors at some schools for at least for a few hours starting Tuesday.

“Once I stepped into my classroom yesterday, I didn’t realize how much I missed it. So it’ll be really nice to go back,” fourth grade teacher Louisa Marasco told CBSLA.

The Roscoe Elementary School teacher got her first look at the classroom this weekend. With fewer desks and arrows on the floor to direct students movements, Marasco said her classroom definitely looks different. She will also have fewer students.

Out of her normal 25 students, only eight will be returning because some parents around the city are opting to keep their children at home for remote learning.

California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond appeared on Face the Nation this morning and defended the fact that California is last in the country when it comes to reopening schools.

“This has been complex and everyone has been trying to find a way to get our schools open. We’re pivoting now and we’re in a place where we’re seeing 9,000 of our 10,000 schools that are either open or have found a way to get open,” Superintendent Thurmond said.

The reopening will occur in phases. Middle school and high schools will open their doors during the week of April 26, while only 61 elementary schools in the district will open for in-person learning on Tuesday, for a few hours each day this week. Later in the week, other elementary school-aged students will return as well.

For her part, Marasco is happy with the way that things have been handled.

“I’m glad they waited. I think it was important to make sure that they took the…safety precautions,” she said.

When schools reopen, the LAUSD has said that students and staff will wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations have been added at schools and desks are separated by 6-feet of distance. In addition, the district has doubled the custodial staff and improved the air filtered systems at schools.

The LAUSD also unveiled three vaccination sites at area schools the previous week in hopes of opening 25 sites aimed at targeting parents and caregivers in underserved communities. However, the sites are open to anyone within the community.

Starting Tuesday, the city’s vaccination sites are expected to be open, and will be providing the vaccines to those ages 16 and older. According to Los Angeles County, there will be 323,000 vaccine doses available this week. Nonetheless, with the county supply, city supply and private supply, about 78,000 doses of the vaccine are being administered each day.

“The vast array of providers that are getting the vaccine directly from the federal government or the state. We believe we have really a significant supply,” said Dr. Paul Simon, a Los Angeles County chief science officer.