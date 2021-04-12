OXNARD (CBSLA) — An Oxnard man will be home soon after a judge overturned his 2010 attempted murder conviction.
According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, 32-year-old Ignacio Ixta Jr. was convicted by a jury trial of attempted murder and related felony counts in connection with a December 2009 shooting and sentenced to 35 years in prison.
"In 2020, our Conviction Integrity Unit learned that four search warrants involving one of the prosecution's key witnesses had not been provided to our office with Mr. Ixta's case materials," D.A. Erik Nasarenko said in a statement. "While not specific to Mr. Ixta's case, these search warrants contained information that directly reflected upon the credibility of the key witness and, as such, were required under the law to be discovered to the defense."
Nasarenko said that since the information could have led to a different outcome in Ixta's trial, "we determined he was legally entitled to reversal of his convictions."
The D.A.’s office has also declined to retry the case, citing the search warrant evidence, faded memories and changes in case law applicable to the introduction of gang evidence.