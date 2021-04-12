CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Arclight Cinemas, Coronavirus Closures, InstaStory, Pacific Theatres

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters will not reopen due to losses suffered during the pandemic. The news comes just one week after Los Angeles County allowed movie theaters to increase capacity.

Pacific Theaters operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters, the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood (seen here) and multiplexes at The Grove and The Americana shopping malls. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” a Pacific Theaters representative said in a written statement.

READ MORE: Airbnb Blocks Some One-Night Rentals For July Fourth Weekend To Help Prevent Parties

Pacific Theaters operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters, the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood and multiplexes at The Grove and The Americana shopping malls.

ArcLight theaters were a favorite of many entertainment industry professionals and celebrities, with many taking to social media to express their dismay over the news, including “Love & Basketball” filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Parks and Recreation” actor Ben Schwartz and “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson.

One of the biggest losses was the historic Cinerama Dome, a concrete geodesic dome on Sunset Boulevard featured in movies like Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” It was commissioned in 1963 by Pacific Theaters founder William R. Forman as a state of the art way to see movies using three projectors for its custom curved screen and is only one of three in the world to have the capability.

The company thanked its employees, guests and members of the film industry for the years of support.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you,” the statement said.

MORE NEWS: Former LASD Deputy Gets 7 Years In Federal Prison For $2M Marijuana Heist

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)