LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Aquarium of the Pacific is mourning the loss of one of its long-time residents, a 20-year-old sea otter named Maggie.
Maggie died Friday after showing a decline in health in recent months, according to aquarium officials. She died shortly after a routine blood draw that was performed to assess her condition.
The beloved sea otter came to the Aquarium of the Pacific in April 2010 at the age of 9. She had been stranded, rescued, and deemed non-releasable to the wild.
"Staff considered Maggie to be a motherly sea otter with a kind and gentle nature," a statement from the aquarium said. "Over the years, when young rescued sea otters would be introduced to their new home at the Aquarium, Maggie would share food and swim gently with them."
Maggie was reaching the maximum age of sea otters at 20 years of age, so the aquarium says further tests will be performed to learn more about the health issues experienced by geriatric sea otters.