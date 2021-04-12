LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three men were killed overnight in a crash into a South Los Angeles building that may have been the result of street racing.
The crash happened just after midnight Monday at Central and Florence Avenues. The car had crashed into the brick facade of a Wells Fargo Bank.
Three men between 18 and 22 years old were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash scene drew dozens of people after the crash, and the crowd became combative with police officers.
Investigators are looking into whether street racing may have been the cause of the crash.