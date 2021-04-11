CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Explosion, Los Angeles Fire Department, Valley Glen

VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded Sunday evening to a Valley Glen home after a large explosion.

According to LAFD, the single-family home in the 12700 block of W. Archwood Street suffered severe damage after a large explosion, though there was no active fire. Fire crews said there was a smell of gas in the air upon arrival.

READ MORE: LASD Deputies Disperse Large Crowd In East LA

Two men were taken to a local hospital, a 59-year-old man with critical burn injuries and a 46-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man sustained minor injuries, but declined to go to the hospital. A 65-year-old woman and three children were all uninjured.

A woman who lived in a neighboring home was evaluated for injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said there was no fire hazard and the gas leak was secured.

MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot In Officer-Involved Shooting In San Fernando

LAFD said crews were remaining on the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.