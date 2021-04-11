VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded Sunday evening to a Valley Glen home after a large explosion.
An explosion has destroyed a house in #ValleyGlen and sent debris flying through the neighborhood. @LAFD urban search and rescue is on scene and firefighters searching through the wreckage. One person in critical condition and a second pulled from debris. @CBSLA @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/SJeXycBMUGREAD MORE: City Of LA Expands Eligibility To Residents 16 And Older, County Announces New Household Vaccination Effort
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) April 12, 2021
According to LAFD, the single-family home in the 12700 block of W. Archwood Street suffered severe damage after a large explosion, though there was no active fire. Fire crews said there was a smell of gas in the air upon arrival.READ MORE: LASD Deputies Disperse Large Crowd In East LA
Two men were taken to a local hospital, a 59-year-old man with critical burn injuries and a 46-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.
Another man sustained minor injuries, but declined to go to the hospital. A 65-year-old woman and three children were all uninjured.
A woman who lived in a neighboring home was evaluated for injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.
Firefighters said there was no fire hazard and the gas leak was secured.MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot In Officer-Involved Shooting In San Fernando
LAFD said crews were remaining on the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.