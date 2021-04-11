RESEDA (CBSLA) – Liliana Carillo, the 30-year-old woman suspected of killing her three small children, is in custody following a chase into Kern County, where she’s also accused of a carjacking during her run from police.

The events unfolded Saturday morning at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda.

Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that the stabbings were reported by the children’s grandmother at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.

The children, 3 year old Joanna, 2 year old Terry and 6-month old Sierra, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Erik Denton, the children’s father, was in a custody battle with Carrillo for his kids.

“Those kids were everything. I mean, his whole being and essence just revolves around those kids,” said Mr. Denton’s cousin, Dr. Teri Miller, who spoke on his behalf. “He had his heart set on seeing the kids because he was supposed to pick the kids up today and have them for the week.”

Mr. Denton’s family said that Carrillo and the kids had been staying with her mother in the small Reseda apartment after taking the children from their home in Northern California.

Dr. Miller, who’s trained in emergency medicine, said Carrillo has never received a psychological evaluation, but that the family noticed she hadn’t been well since giving birth to her second child. According to the family, things got even worse after her third pregnancy and reports of new COVID-19 strains.

“She believed that the city they were living in was unsafe and that there was a sex-trafficking ring and that most of the city was involved in it and they were trying to pull her children into the sex-trafficking ring,” Dr. Miller told CBSLA.

A growing memorial of flowers and candles sit just outside the Reseda apartment complex where the crime occurred. A GoFundMe Campaign has also been setup to help raise funds for the children’s funeral expenses.

While the coroner’s office is working to confirm the exact cause of the children’s death, the police are still unclear on a motive for the killings.