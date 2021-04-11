ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Rowland Heights that claimed the life of a man overnight.
The shooting unfolded just before 2:40 a.m. near Colima and Fullerton roads. When authorities arrived, they located a man who died at the scene.
No additional information was available but authorities are asking witnesses to come forward. Anyone with more information was asked to dial the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.