LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District will reopen its doors at some schools for at least for a few hours starting on Tuesday.

The reopening will occur in phases. Middle school and high schools will open their doors during the week of April 26, while kindergartners and first graders return to in-person instruction for a few hours each day this week. Later in the week, other elementary school-aged students will return as well.

The LAUSD also unveiled three vaccination sites at area schools the previous week in hopes of opening 25 sites aimed at targeting parents and caregivers in underserved communities. However, the sites are open to anyone within the community.

When schools reopen, the LAUSD has said that students and staff will wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations have been added at schools and desks are separated by 6-feet of distance. In addition, the district has doubled the custodial staff and improved the air filtered systems at schools.

Starting Tuesday, the city’s vaccination sites are expected to be open, and will be providing the vaccines to those ages 16 and older. According to Los Angeles County, there will be 323,000 vaccine doses available this week. Nonetheless, with the county supply, city supply and private supply, about 78,000 doses of the vaccine are being administered each day.

“The vast array of providers that are getting the vaccine directly from the federal government or the state. We believe we have really a significant supply,” said Dr. Paul Simon, a Los Angeles County chief science officer.