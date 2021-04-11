LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Sunday released photos of three men suspected of burglarizing two homes in hopes that someone will recognize them.

According to LAPD, the first burglary happened at about 2 p.m. April 1 when three men knocked on the door of a home near the 1000 block of Mar View Avenue. The men allegedly told the victim that they were construction workers and needed access to the home to check the water pressure.

The men then allegedly told the residents to wait in the backyard. While the residents were outside, one men allegedly entered a bedroom, broke open a safe and removed property.

The second burglary happened at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, when police said three men — believed to be the same men from the April 1 burglary — knocked on the door of a home near the 900 block of Figueroa Terrace where LAPD said two children were home alone.

The men allegedly told the children that they were construction workers and needed access to the home because they had damaged a pipe next door and needed to check for damage. The men allegedly had the children go to the garage, under the guise of safety, before entering a bedroom and removing property.

The first suspect was described as a man in his 30s with black hair, weighing around 150 pounds. The second suspect was described as a man in his 40s with black hair, standing about 6-feet-2 and weighing about 260 pounds. The third suspect was described as a man in his 20s with black hair, weighing about 150 pounds.

LAPD said the men were seen driving a white four-door Toyota Camry with the license plate 8UHE680.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Central Burglary Detectives, Det. Campos at 213-996-1856 or 213-996-1862.