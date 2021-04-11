LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sunday continued to see a decline in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, authorities said.
Public health officials said there were 546 positive cases of coronavirus within the county, and ten additional deaths.
In addition, authorities said hospitalizations have dropped below the 500 mark, with 492 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 within the county.
Authorities did caution, however, that reporting delays could be attributed to the lower numbers.