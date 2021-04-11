BREAKING:Huntington Beach Police Declare Unlawful Assembly At 'White Lives Matter' Rally
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto scheduled for Sunday at the Blue Jays’ temporary home in Florida was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 10 at Anaheim, California.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: A general view of the field during rain at TD Ballpark before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels on April 11, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Neither team took the field at the Blue Jays’ spring training site, and after a two-hour, the game was eventually called.

The rainout followed the Blue Jays’ 15-1 win over the Angels on Saturday night that ended after 1 a.m.

