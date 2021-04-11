DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto scheduled for Sunday at the Blue Jays’ temporary home in Florida was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 10 at Anaheim, California.
Neither team took the field at the Blue Jays' spring training site, and after a two-hour, the game was eventually called.
The rainout followed the Blue Jays' 15-1 win over the Angels on Saturday night that ended after 1 a.m.
