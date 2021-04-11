RESEDA (CBSLA) – Liliana Carillo, the 30-year-old woman suspected of killing her three small children, remains in custody today. Authorities are still investigating the case.

The events unfolded Saturday morning at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda. The children’s mother was later captured after a massive manhunt in Central California.

Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that the stabbings were reported by the children’s grandmother at 9:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard.

A 6-month-old, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

Neighbors spent much of the day in disbelief that such a heartbreaking crime was committed.

“It’s so sad,” said Mishal Hashima, who lives nearby. “Three children under the age of 3. What kind of person can do that?”

Investigators say Carrillo fled north on the 5 freeway where they believe she’s originally from. She is then suspected of a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and stolen a silver-colored Toyota pickup truck.

After LAPD shared Carrillo’s photo on social media and with neighboring law enforcement agencies, a motorist called 911 and reported a woman who looked like she was on the side of the road. The tip led to her arrest.

Just after 2 p.m., the LAPD reported that Carrillo was captured in the Tulare County community of Ponderosa in Central California, which is about four hours north of Reseda.

Though it’s been reported that the children died from stab wounds, but police say the cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. They also do not have a motive yet. It’s unclear where Carrillo resided, whether she had a criminal record or the location of the children’s father.