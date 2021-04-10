WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Wilmington residents protested a proposed homeless shelter on Saturday.
People who live near this proposed site in the 1300 block of North Avalon Boulevard say that they support housing for the homeless but they do not support the current proposed location. Residents are demanding that Councilman Joe Buscaino and Mayor Garcetti find an alternate location that will not impact the quality of homes, businesses, schools and parks.
“We have no idea why they picked this city when there are several facilities in Wilmington already existing and there’s other properties that we think would be better suited for what they’re trying to do,” said Alicia Baltazar.
The rally was organized by the Wilmington Coalition, a grassroots group of residents and community leaders.