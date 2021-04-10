LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a shooting in Hacienda Heights late Friday night.
The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Valencia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The person's name was not released.
The suspect was at large. There was no word on a motive.
The circumstances of the shooting were also unclear.
The sheriff’s department is investigating.